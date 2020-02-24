COMMERCE - Lucenda Mildred Kines, 73, Commerce, passed away February 22, 2020.
Mrs. Kines was a faithful member of Statham First Baptist Church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Kines was the daughter of the late Ellsworth H. May and Senora F. (Stevens) May. Mrs. Kines is also preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Kines.
Mrs. Kines is survived by her sons, John L. Ford, Commerce, Milton A. Ford III, Ohio, Travis M.Ford and wife Lynn Ford, South Carolina; step-daughter, Amanda Kines, Tulsa, Oklahoma; brothers, Ellsworth May, New Hampshire, and Robert May, Pennsylvania; sisters, Senora Bartholomew, Pennsylvania, Hannah Settlen, New Jersey, and Florence Harris, Commerce; eight grandchildren, Lucenda, John, Amberlinn, Nataile, Tabitha, Emma, Thatcher and Zayne; and five great- grandchildren, Gabe, Wesley, Amber, Travis and Kamdan.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the memory chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Gordon Thornton officiating. Inurnment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Missionary Fund in the care of Michael and Angela Thornton, 1722 Hwy. 82, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
