DANIELSVILLE - Lucille Dove Sexton, 91, Danielsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Comer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Comer.
Mrs. Sexton was born in Danielsville on June 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Dewitt Dove and the late Dell Evans Dove. She was a lunchroom lady having worked for 27 years for the Madison County School System and was a member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Ray Sexton; brothers, Neal Dove, John Dove, Anthony Waymon Dove and James Wyma Dove; and sister, Betty Craig.
Survivors include her sons, Terry F. Sexton (Jane), Commerce, and Ricky Sexton (Susan Morgan), Danielsville; brother, Wesley Dove, Colbert; sisters, Sophie Wally, Gainesville, and Rita Sorrow, Danielsville; grandchildren, Dwayne (Christie) Dickerson and Crystal Sexton; great-grandchildren, Alexa Hill, Cloie Dickerson, Anabelle Dickerson and Ariana Arnold; and great-great-granddaughter, Ruby Jack Hill.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church with the Revs. Kyung Kim and Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Mrs. Sexton will lie in state in the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 28, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, 5601 Highway 29 N, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In