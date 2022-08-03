COMER - Lucille Vellon Booth Parham, 92, Comer, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hill Haven Nursing Home in Commerce.
Mrs. Parham was born on April 8, 1930, in Belton, S.C., daughter of the late Ernest Booth and the late Mabel Brown Booth. She was a seamstress having worked at Colbert Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Parham; and daughter, Martha Kennebrew. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include sons, Tommy Bratcher (Stacy Bratcher) and Kenneth Parham (Angie), both of Comer; daughters, Linda Moore (Neil), Colbert, and Rachel Pritchett (Lewis), Crawford; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lewis Pritchett officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Isaiah 49 Missions, 664 Waterworks Road, Crawford, Ga. 30630. Website is www.isaiah49missions.org.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
