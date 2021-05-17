JEFFERSON - Lucretia Ann Seabolt Brumbalow, 75, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Mrs. Brumbalow was born in Athens, a daughter to the late Walter “Buck” Seabolt and the late Willie Allen Sikes. Mrs. Brumbalow was an accountant who owned her own business and was a member of the Academy Baptist Church in Jefferson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brumbalow was preceded in death by her grandson, Casey Lee Streetman; and her brother, David Shannon Seabolt.
Mrs. Brumbalow is survived by her daughter, Sandra Streetman Fountain and her husband David “Pete” Fountain, Jefferson; son, Quentin Ray Streetman Jr. and his wife Summer, Athens; sister, Deborah Lane Jones, Florida; brothers, Michael Wayne Seabolt, Winterville, and Jason Lee Sikes, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jonathon Cory Streetman, Ashley Ellenburg, Benjamin Noah Fountain and Ethan Jon Fountain; great-grandchildren, Kye Sun Streetman, Aerie Nico Streetman, Martin River Hulsey and Deacon Lamar Fountain also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating. The burial will follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, Ga. 31126 or at https://www.marchofdimes.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
