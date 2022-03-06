COMMERCE - Ludie Mae Garrett Nation, 75, Commerce, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Nation was born in Jefferson to the late Virgil and Annie Patat Garrett. She was a member of the Baptist faith and retired from Mt. Vernon Mills. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nation was preceded in death by her brothers, John Henry Garrett and Jimmy Lee Garrett.
Mrs. Nation is survived by her husband, Charles Edward Nation Sr., Commerce; children, Virgil Waco Nation, Lee Charles Nation and Becky Vinne Nation, all of Commerce; and sisters, Dorothy Ann Cheek and Barbara Watkins, both of Commerce.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
