AUBURN - Luis “Chino” Angel Rivera, 67, Auburn, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was a native of Puerto Rico. Luis was a member of Barrow Community Church and an active member of the praise band. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he earned the rank of Major after 14 years of service. Luis retired as a deputy sheriff with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office after 20 years of service. He was a musician of many talents, mastering the use of many instruments. In addition to his being a member of the praise band Luis was in the military band and many other bands throughout the years. He loved his family and was the "Grandpa that could fix anything"!
Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Jorge Rivera-Rivera and Carmen Delia De Jesus.
He is survived by his wife and friend of 12 years, JoAnn Rivera, Auburn; three sons, Tony Rivera (Jill), Richmond, Texas, Luis Rivera Jr., Winder, and Daniel Rivera (Lindsey Daniel), Winder; two daughters, Yadira Michelle Rivera-Rodriguez (David Milledge), Decatur, and Wanda Ivonne Rivera-Rodriguez (Derek Perry), Winder; two step-children, Blake Johnsa (Heather), Warner Robins, and Brittney Fleming, Snellville; two brothers, Edwin Rivera and Jorge Rivera, San Juan, Puerto Rico; three sisters, Myrna Rivera, Cayey, Puerto Rico, Carmen Ana Rivera, Arroyo, Puerto Rico, and Carmen Judith Rivera, Loganville; and three grandchildren, Elijah Rivera- Rodriguez, Bently Perry and Zemily Aguilera.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Barrow Community Church. Interment will follow with military honors in The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.
Due to COVID19, please use social distancing measures and please use a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will provided.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Benevolent Fund Inc., Attn: Neena Smith, 2900 University Parkway, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30043.
