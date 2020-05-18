Lurleen Jordan Hosch, 80, Banks County, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Ms. Hosch was born on May 22, 1939 in Banks County to the late Herschel and Emmabell Crocker Jordan. in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Jordan.
Ms. Hosch was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She served as a custodian for Johnson High School for 10 years. Lurleen was known as "Grandma" to her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lurleen loved to spend time outside, especially in her garden.
Ms. Hosch is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Timmy and Ruby Mitchell, Alto; daughter, Sheila Jones, Commerce; grandchildren, Julie Brock, Walker Jones and Maggie Jones; great-grandchildren, Chase Sorrow, Alaina West and Cara Brock.
A private graveside service will be held at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In