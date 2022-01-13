HOSCHTON - Luther “Bill” Franklin, 94, Hoschton, entered rest Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Mr. Franklin was born in Jackson County, the son of the late John David Franklin and the late Avie Wiggly Franklin, was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Gainesville, a minister and evangelist in and around the Northeast Georgia area, touching many lives through the years. Mr. Franklin was also a talented furniture maker. Preceding Mr. Franklin was his wife Mary Aikens Franklin; sons, Earl and Lucky Franklin; and grandson, Jeffery Franklin.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Sandra Franklin; grandchildren, Tim Franklin (Marie), Payden Franklin, Melissa Holland and Cortney Franklin; and scores of great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. from the Woodbine Cemetery with the Reverend Levi Nix officiating.
No public visitation is planned.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
