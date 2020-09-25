HOSCHTON - Luther Lucky Franklin, 72, Hoschton, entered into rest Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Mr. Franklin was born in Pendergrass, a son of Luther Bill Franklin Sr. of Hoschton and the late Mary Akins Franklin. Mr. Franklin was a member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church, served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard, was a graduate of Lanier Tech and was the owner of Franklin's Custom Kitchens where he spent a lifetime making cabinets for homes.
In addition to his mother, Lucky is preceded by a brother, Earl Franklin.
Survivors in addition to his father are his wife, Sandra Elliott Franklin, Hoschton; two sons, Tim Franklin and his wife Marie, Demorest, and Tracy Franklin, Toccoa; two daughters, Cortney Franklin and Payden Franklin, Hoschton; five grandchildren, Madilyn, Weston, Tyler, Kylie and Savannah; and four great- grandchildren, Georgia, Kylie, Hudson and Molly also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Rusty Newman and Johnny Brookshire officiating with burial to follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jamie, Morgan and Thomas Elliott, Tim Brown, Thomas Holmes and Billy Pruitt.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
