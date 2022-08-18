parr

COMMERCE - Lutrelle Brock Parr, 81, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Born on April 25, 1941, Mrs. Parr was the daughter of the late Ed and Maebel Brock. She was the widow of Bernice Parr, was a retired seamstress with Blue Bell Sportswear, was a member of the Church of God on Woods Bridge Road and was the last of 13 children.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Brenda Parr and Mike and Kelley Parr; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. atthe Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lewis Gaddis officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 21-27

