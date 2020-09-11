MAYSVILLE - Lydia Melissa McClure, 84, Maysville, known to us all as “Lisa," went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. McClure was born in Laredo, Texas on March 18, 1936.
Mrs. McClure served under the Banks County Board of Commissioners for 25 years. She was employed in 1975 as an Emergency Medical Technician. In 1976 she was appointed director of the Banks County Ambulance Service and served for 22 years. She also served as the director of Banks County Emergency Management from 1976–2001. In 1998 she was directed to establish the Banks County E-911. She retired from E-911 in 2001.
After retirement, she continued a career in volunteer work. She was involved with her church (Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula). She served on several boards – Peace Place, Banks County Chamber of Commerce, CVB and Banks County Literacy Council. Mrs. McClure served as the treasurer of the Banks County AARP Chapter 3276, member of the Banks County Rotary Club, nominating committee for JEMC and participated in the Meals-On-Wheels program. Mrs. McClure served as a translator at the Dialysis Center. She served on various organizations and volunteered with numerous activities throughout her life. Her main goal in life was to serve the Lord and help people.
Mrs. McClure was preceded in death by her husband, Wm. Howard McClure Jr; daughter, Lois Michelle McClure; and uncle, Arnold West.
Mrs. McClure is survived by her sons, John McClure (Phyllis) and Louie McClure (Darlene), all of Maysville; grandchildren, Amanda Gowder (David), Maysville, Trent McClure (Tammie), Commerce, Shawn McClure (Tonya), Italy, Phillip McClure, Maysville, and Amber Cotton (Josh), Maysville; great-grandchildren, Cara Hedden, Todd McClure, Tanner Gowder, Tucker McClure, Makayla McClure, Bella McClure, James Cotton and Ansley Cotton; great-great-grandchildren, Waylon Hedden, Mason McClure and Warren Hedden; brother-in-law, James McClure (Reba), Commerce; sisters-in-law, Rummel Wood, Commerce, Jean Wade (Dwight), Homer, and Joan Simmons (William), Clarkesville; aunts, Faye Lindsey, Maysville, Mary Hays, Maysville, and Edna McClure, Maysville; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
