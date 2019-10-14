Lyman Augustus Johnson Jr., 84, was called home by God on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
He was born December 4, 1934 in Atlanta to the late Lyman A. Johnson Sr. and Emma Mae (Jean) Cochran Johnson. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a business degree and spent his working years as a very successful sales leader. Scouting was one of Lyman's passions, having been an Eagle Scout, and serving for years as a troop leader, and after retirement served on the Eagle Review Board. He was an ACC referee for football and basketball, ending his work for the ACC as an officials evaluator. He also was an avid golfer, loved to hunt and fish and spent many vacations with family on the ski slopes. Lyman loved the Lord, was an active member of his church, participated in Bible studies and often served as a volunteer. He touched the hearts and lives of many people in every place he lived and will be missed by many.
Lyman is preceeded in death by Jeannine, his wife of 52 years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Richardson Johnson; his son, Kent and partner Simmelle, Park City, Utah; daughter, Haley, husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, Austin, Texas; sister, Delene, husband Giles Darst, Hoschton, sister Carole, husband Charlie Mason, Big Fork, Mont.; brother, Jarrell, wife, Kathy Johnson, Alpharetta; and eight neices and nephews along with their families.
Memorial service: Monday, October 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd., Dacula, with a reception immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla., 33607 or Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be made online at H.M. Patterson & Sons, www.dignitymemorial.com.
