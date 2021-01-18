WINDER - Lyman Stewart Fisher ,69, Winder, took his final flight home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
A native of Jackson County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Leighton Stewart Fisher and Doris Hoyle Fisher. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, disaster relief/mission work, golfing, fishing, camping and the love of anything aviation. His sense of humor, love of laughter, joking and friendship will be greatly missed.
Lyman is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Fisher; son, Jason (Tamara) Fisher, Sylva, N.C.; daughter, Jill (Brandon) Elders, Sylva, N.C.; brother, Hayes (Sue) Fisher, Waynesville, N.C.; sister, Linda (Brian ) Stephens, Sylva, N.C.; grandchildren, Peyton, Jaxon and Lily Fisher, and Brett and Jake Elders; mother-in-law, Jean Frady; brother-in-law, Randy Frady, Tuckasegee, N.C.; and nephew, Clint Stephens, Sylva, N.C.
Family to receive friends by way of a drive thru at Lovedale Baptist Church Sylva, N.C. on Friday, January 22,2021 from 4-6 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in Winder at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, North Carolina Baptist Men -Disaster Relief, P.O. Box 1107, Cary, N.C. 27512 or Stone Mountain Baptist Association Diaster Relief Unit 11 F, 1200 Green Street SE, Conyers, Ga. 30012.
Smith Funeral Home of Winder, Ga. and Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C. are entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In