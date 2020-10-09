COMMERCE - Lynda Anderson Baker, 78, Commerce, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Baker was born in Toccoa to the late John Howard and Ora Hix Anderson. She was a member of The Grove and was retired from the Commerce City Schools as a nutrition director.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband, Dewey Baker, Commerce; daughters, Sherry Beauchamp (Stephen), Lori Pursley (Johnny) and Deanne Marr, all of Commerce; sisters, Lucy Haggard, Danielsville, Eleene Fellers, Gainesville, Judy Boudreaux, Lafayette, LA., and Jane Austin, Commerce; and grandchildren, Clay Pursley, Morgan Marr, Jarrett Pursley, Lorin Pursley, Braeden Marr, Ella Beauchamp and Emery Beauchamp.
A private funeral service will be held at The Grove with Pastor Jeff Appling and the Rev. Billy Owensby officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
