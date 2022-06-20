Lynda Ann Martin, 60, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, from complications due to a heart attack.
Lynda was born on October 16, 1961. She is preceded by her parents, Michael and Barbara Quinn of Danielsville; as well as her loving husband of 26 years, Freddie Martin of Comer.
She is survived by her two children, Amanda (Cody) Sharp and Michael (Jessica) Martin; her granddaughter, Hayleigh Martin; and her siblings, Steve (Beverly) Saffle, Karen Moore and Sherri Page.
No services will be held for Mrs. Martin at this time.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
