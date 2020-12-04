JEFFERSON - Lynn Story Cody, 54, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Lynn was born in Lawrenceville to Bob and Sandra Story. Lynn graduated from Greater Atlanta Christian School and later attended the University of Georgia.
For more than 16 years, Lynn worked as Human Resource Director for CoLiant Solutions. During her time there, her fellow employees dubbed her the "Mom of the office." She was devoted to her work family, supporting and enriching the lives of her coworkers until the end.
Beloved by many for her kindness, quick wit, caring and loving nature, Lynn constantly found ways to bring a smile to her loved ones. She enjoyed shopping with her husband, cooking and entertaining for her family and friends and spoiling her nieces. Lynn also loved to travel, and her favorite vacation spot was Orange Beach, Alabama. Lynn always looked forward to her next adventure. As a strong Christian woman, Lynn attended worship at The Vine Church in Braselton, and enjoyed a life of service to others.
She is survived by her adoring husband of over 26 years, Hugh (Sonny) Cody; her parents, Bob and Sandra Story; her sister and brother-in-law, Tina (Story) and Mike Reed; her step-son, Chad Cody; her nieces, Larson Lynn and Peyton Faith Reed; numerous friends who became her family; and her two precious dogs, Scooter and Buzz.
The family gives special thanks to the Hospice Unit at Northeast Georgia Medical Center who helped care for Lynn in her final days.
A celebration of her life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Vine Church in Braselton in her honor
