Lynne A. Jeffers, 63, went to Heaven on Thursday, April 20, 2023, following a valiant battle with cancer.
Mrs. Jeffers was married for 40 years to Gary Jeffers; they made their home in Danielsville. In addition to her husband, survivors are her children Megan Jeffers and Ben Jeffers (Rebecca); grandchildren, Abby Lynne, Landon, Aliza, Madison and Conley.
Mrs. Jeffers was the daughter of the late Hub and Carol Carey Akin.
Mrs. Jeffers was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She retired from the Madison County School System after more than 30 years of service as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Dr. Robby Brown and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Ila Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abby Lynne Hardman Education Fund at First Citizens Bank, c/o Sherry Allen, 300 General Daniels Ave., Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
