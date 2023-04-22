jeffers

Lynne A. Jeffers, 63, went to Heaven on Thursday, April 20, 2023, following a valiant battle with cancer.

Mrs. Jeffers was married for 40 years to Gary Jeffers; they made their home in Danielsville. In addition to her husband, survivors are her children Megan Jeffers and Ben Jeffers (Rebecca); grandchildren, Abby Lynne, Landon, Aliza, Madison and Conley.

Mrs. Jeffers was the daughter of the late Hub and Carol Carey Akin.

Mrs. Jeffers was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She retired from the Madison County School System after more than 30 years of service as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Funeral service: Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Dr. Robby Brown and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Ila Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abby Lynne Hardman Education Fund at First Citizens Bank, c/o Sherry Allen, 300 General Daniels Ave., Danielsville, Ga. 30633.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 23-29

