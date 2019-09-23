CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Mabel Anita Robinson Curry, 71, Charlotte, North Carolina entered into rest Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Mrs. Curry was born in McKeesport, Penn., a daughter of the late James Boyd Robinson and the late Myrtle Alice Hamm Robinson. Mrs. Curry was a licensed beautician, a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Earl David Curry, Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Lianne Renee Daniel and her husband Bret, Hoschton; son, David Matthew Curry and his wife Jeanne, Dallas; grandchildren, Chris ( wife Angel), Chad (wife Taylor), Kyle (fiance’ Danielle) and Chase Daniel, Ethan and Emma Curry, and Averie and Hollyann Hardy; great-grandchildren, Mason and Lee Daniel; sister, Janice Boydene Robinson Amigh and her husband Bud, Johnstown, Penn.
Family visitation: Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 1:30-4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Curry, she will be cremated following the visitation.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Curry to “The Work Of Todd & Debbie Adams”, c/o CMA, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado, Springs, Colo., 80920.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
