HOMER - Mack Edwin Garrison Jr., 68, Homer, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Garrison was born in Commerce to the late Mack E. “Buster” Garrison Sr. and Syble Allen Garrison. In addition to his parents, Mr. Garrison was preceded in death by his sister, Romona Garrison.
Mr. Garrison was a pillar of the Banks County community. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. Mr. Garrison was the owner of Mack and Bucks Towing, avid lover and collector of muscle classic cars, retired fire chief of the Homer Fire Department, honorary deputy sheriff, member of the Phi Delta Lodge 148 and member of the Homer Zoning Board. His favorite place to travel was the beach and he loved his family and grandchildren.
Mr. Garrison is survived by his wife, Sandra Kesler Garrison, Homer; sons, Mack E. “Bucky” Garrison III, (Hannah), Homer, Kody Allen Garrison (Alex) and Kyle Russell Garrison (Jade), both of Commerce; daughter, Melinda Jo Garrison Robertson (Eddie), Homer; and grandchildren, Remington, Blakeley, Ansley, Branson and Saige.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Randy Holcomb and Garrett Saunders officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
