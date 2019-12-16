COMMERCE - Mack Ellis Blankenship, 89, Commerce, entered into rest Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Mr. Blankenship was born in Deverux, a son of the late Henry Claude and Lucille Osborne Blankenship, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the National Guard, Woodmen of the World and the Dry Pond United Methodist Church. Mr. Blankenship enjoyed camping and traveling with his late wife of 64 years, Eleanor Howard Blankenship. Mr. Blankenship was a retired mechanic with Lockheed Martin and Kraft Foods and enjoyed flying, having built his own aircraft, a RV4.
In addition to his late wife and his parents, Mr. Blankenship is preceded by three brothers, Henry Claude, John and Charles Blankenship.
Survivors include four daughters, Diane Bonasso (Bob), Carolina, West Virginia, Judy Brislin (Andrew), Bishop, Peggy Spangler, Bogart, and Sarah Trippe (Charlton), Commerce; sisters, Henrietta Lunsford, St. James, Florida, and Brenda Wood of Mobile, Alabama; brother, George Blankenship, Sharpesburg; brother-in-law, Wilburn Howard, Tucker; 11 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Dry Pond United Methodist Church with the Rev. Grant Bright officiating with burial to follow in the Resthaven Cemetery in Washington. Grandsons will be honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dry Pond United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 842, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
