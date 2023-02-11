BRASELTON - Mackenzie Alana Bennett, 26, Braselton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Atlanta, a daughter to Amy Childs Owens of Braselton, and Mark Duncan of Anderson, S,C.
Mrs. Bennett was a 2015 graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School, was a homemaker and attended Victory Church Hamilton Mill.
Survivors include her husband, James Matthew Bennett; children, Claira-Bella Skyye Bennett and Judah Stuart Bennett, both of Braselton; parents, Amy Owens and her husband Jason, Braselton; father, Mark Duncan and his wife Jeanie, Anderson, S.C.; brother, Cameron Duncan, Braselton; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Childs, Anders, S.C.; paternal grandfather, Harold Duncan, Central, S.C.; aunts and uncles, Bill and Mellissa Childs, Anderson, S.C., Deborah Childs Ruse, Clermont, Fla., and Brett and Liz Duncan, Jacksonville Beach, Fla. also survives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Victory Church - Hamilton Mill, 3015 Pucketts Mill Road, Buford, Ga. 30519. A reception will be held at the church, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to a fund created for Mackenzie’s children Claira and Judah at Ameris Bank, Acct # 1030887028, or mail directly to their address, 5715 Berkshire Trace, Braselton, Ga. 30517 or at Venmo: @Amy-Owens-171 or Cashapp -Saowens1001.
Memorial Park Braselton, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
