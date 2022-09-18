ELBERTON - Mae Chapman House, 91, Elberton and formerly of Carlton, wife of 68 years to Richard Everette House, passed away on Friday evening, September 16, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. House was born in Siloam on December 19, 1930, the eldest child of the late James William Chapman and Florence Lee Cook Chapman. Following high school, she worked at Almar Manufacturing in Washington.
After marrying and having children, she became a homemaker and farmer. Mae perfected the art of raising children, cattle and chickens while Richard was away as a truck driver.
She was a member of Carlton Baptist Church for over 57 years. “MawMaw”, as she was know to her family, enjoyed tending to her flowers, sewing and arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Clint King; siblings, Elizabeth Simons and William Durrell Chapman.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, Richard, of the home, include her children, John E. House, Elberton, Brenda H. and Ray King, Carlton, and Linda H. and Trey Dean, Bogart; grandchildren, Stephanie House, Michael House and Allison Dean; great-grandchildren: Bailey Yarbrough, Bentley House, Rylan House and Braxton House; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Carlton City Cemetery. The Rev. Lee Adams will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 19, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
