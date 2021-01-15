DANIELSVILLE - Mae Sue Graham Childers, 86, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Childers was born in Danielsville on June 5, 1934, daughter of the late William Rufus Graham and the late Emma Dalton Graham. She was a retired presser having worked at Ila Sewing Plant and was a member of the Moon’s Grove Baptist Church in Colbert.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Quillian Miles Childers; and brother, James Graham.
Survivors include her sons, Leon “Tubby” Moon, Gracewood, and Wayne Moon (Deanna), Royston; daughters, Sara Autry, Mary Autry (Grady), Bobbie Goss (Howard) and Emma Bowers (Therman), all of Danielsville; sister, Martha Adams, Danielsville; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bert Synan officiating.
Mrs. Childers will lie in state at Pruitt Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
