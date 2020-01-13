WINDER - Maggie Estelle Crowe, 78,, Winder, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020.
She was a loving mother who spent a lifetime growing and caring for children, flowers and friends.
Mrs. Crowe is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Molly Mary (Culver) Ford; her husband, Bobby Jack Crowe; two brothers, Junior Ford and Robert Ford; and three sisters, Nettie Davis, Mary Davis and Liz George.
She is survived by her son, Happy Jack Crowe, Winder; two daughters, Charlotte (George) Kiousis, Bogart, and Wanda (Lee) Mooney, Winder; a sister, Helen Casper; eight grandchildren, Nikki Vinluan, Kristin Thomas, Lee Mooney Jr., Alex Kiousis, Justin Mooney, Robin Mooney, Dalton Crowe and Devin Crowe; 11 great-grandchildren, Sean Vinluan, Cole Vinluan, Tate Vinluan, Cooper Parsons, Macie Parsons, Jaiden Parsons, Jamie King, Dylan Thomas, Lex Kiousis, Jack Thomas and Joyce Kiousis; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Internment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arraignments.
