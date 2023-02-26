BOGART - Major Ashley Whirrell, 32, Bogart, beloved daughter, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with COVID, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy.
Ashley was born on March 29, 1990, to Wanda (Latty) Whirrell and David Whirrell of Bogart.
She is survived by her parents; grandmother, Annetta Robbins; aunt, Lisa Latty; uncle, Randy Latty; great-aunts Carolyn Latty and Sherry Stinchcomb, all from Maysville, and Peggy Hooper, Alabama; great-uncle Junior Hooper, Walnut Grove; god-parents, James and Mary O’Shields; and a long list of cousins. She also leaves behind her sweet fur baby, Chia, that is missing her mom.
Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty (Hooper) Latty, Arthur Latty, Leland and Mildred Whirrell, and Carl Robbins; and uncle, Ronny Latty.
Ashley completed her Bachelor’s degree at the North Georgia College and State University. She obtained two Master’s degrees from the University of Georgia and the University of North Georgia. Most recently Ashley was pursuing a PHD.
Ashley’s love for books and working with the youth was evident through her life’s work as a public servant. Ashley completed the Police Academy at the age of 20 serving as a law enforcement officer, middle school teacher and EMT before pursuing a career in the medical field.
As a youth Ashley joined the Athens Civil Air Patrol squadron as a cadet where she achieved the grade of Cadet Captain. After high school graduation she served as an active senior leader in the local squadrons and Major at the State Wing level serving as the Deputy Commander for Cadets. Major Ashley Whirrell quickly moved up the officer rank in the Civil Air Patrol before dealing with extensive medical issues that limited her volunteer work. Ashley also served in the Georgia State Defense Force while in college.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce.
Funeral service: Monday, February 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church in Pendergrass, with the Rev. Jason Burchfield officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
