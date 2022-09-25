Major Donald Leroy Lohmeier, USMC retired, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Born in Eagle, Nebraska, Don served in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years, with two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor. He then founded a JROTC unit at Lee County, earned his doctorate at the University of Georgia and taught college classes. An active community volunteer, Don held leadership positions in the Jefferson Lions’ Club and the Athens Area Military Officers’ Association. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be much missed.
He is survived by his wife, Helen "Teddie" Lohmeier; his sons, Gregory John Lohmeier and his wife Teresa, Decatur, Donald Bradley Lohmeier, Bethlehem, and David Theodore Lohmeier and his wife, Melissa, Bella Vista, Ark.; and five grandchildren, Catherine Ordway and her husband, Isaac, Atlanta, Sarah Lohmeier, San Francisco, Cal., Michael Lohmeier, Atlanta, Anthony Lohmeier and his husband, Justin McAfee, Boston, Mass., and Christopher Lohmeier, Decatur.
Don’s father and mother, Henry John Lohmeier and Louise Hetrick, are both deceased. He is survived by a brother, Roger Kleege, Bee, Neb.; sister, Joyce Kleege; and two brothers, Richard and Robert are deceased.
Family funeral service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson. A celebration of life will be held at the Nicholson Community Center at 129 Lakeview Dr. in Nicholson, from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jefferson Lions Club, P.O. Box 136, Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or the JROTC Fund, P.O. Box 48779, Athens, Ga. 30604.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
