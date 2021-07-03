Malinda “Linda” Ann (Gruber) Crosby, 78, our precious wife, mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.
Linda was born in Miami, Florida to the late Frank John Gruber Sr. and the late Jessie Pauline Smith Gruber. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Crosby; and brother, Frank John Gruber Jr.
Linda was retired from the University of Georgia as administrative assistant. She and Virgil are members of Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church.
Her greatest love was her family. She and Virgil could always be found at the many events that her children were part of, even if they had to travel miles. She proudly boasted about all her children. She especially loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a huge “Florida Gator” fan, and never missed a televised game.
Mother is survived by her husband of 52 years, Virgil R. Crosby, Statham; daughters, Montie Buchanan Anderson (Alan) and Lisa Crosby Dills; son, Kevin Crosby (Angel); her absolute very best friend, Gail Robichaud; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 24, 2021 from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend John Batusic officiating. Internment in Woodbine Cemetery. Her grandsons, Zac Crosby, David Dills, Michael Dills, Connor Buchanan, Josh Stroud, Justin Stroud, Collin Crosby and T.J. Kiley served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Chase Streetmon and Christopher Thomas.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor. New York, N.Y. 10001 https//act.alz.org/.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In