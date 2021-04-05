JEFFERSON - Malissa Harper Hilton, 70, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, after an extended illness.
She was the daughter of the late Gene Harper and the late Betty Lee Harper. Mrs. Hilton was a native of Alma, a retired elementary school teacher with a specialty in art, and a talented seamstress. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
A loving and caring wife, mother, adoring grandmother and sister; she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Walter McCoy Hilton, Jefferson; daughter, Kimberly Hilton Parker and her husband Bruce, Jefferson; and grandson, Alex Parker, Jefferson. The eldest of four, she is survived by her sisters, Betsy Shepherd, North Augusta, S.C., Myra Boatright, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Gina Purvis, Tifton; plus many nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family memorial celebration of life will be held on a later date.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Malissa’s memory be made to Homestead Hospice, 1561 Lenru Road, Suite A, Bogart, Ga. 30622.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
