ROYSTON - Mamie Lee Hart Beard, 91, Royston, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s home.
Mrs. Beard was born in Royston on August 19, 1930, daughter of the late Jack O’Dell Hart and the late Katie Bell Haley Hart. She was a seamstress having worked at Oxford Manufacturing, homemaker, chicken farmer and member of the Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Royston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Beard; granddaughter, Kayla Nicole Moon; brothers, James Hart, Jerry Hart and Perry Hart; and sister, Annie Ree Phillips.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Leonard Mitchell and Ophelia Adams Hart, Comer; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna Marie and Wayne Moon, Royston; brothers, Barney Hart, Hartwell, and Jackie Hart, Comer; sisters, Bobbie Sue Boleman, Royston, Georgie Gibby, Royston, Sara Voyles, Carnesville, and Judy Pace, Nicholson; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Bert Synan and Dr. Tony Moon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 317, Franklin Springs, Ga. 30639.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
