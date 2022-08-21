HILTONIA - Manuel Alejandro Marte, 34, Hiltonia, entered rest Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Mr. Marte was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the son of the late Alejandro Marte and Josefa Marte of Hiltonia. Mr. Marte was a real estate investor and of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Marte is survived by three sisters, Mildalia Garcia (Barbino), Hoschton, Crisalida Bueno (Mario), Jefferson, and Rosy Marte (Jose R. Santana), Jefferson; nieces, Crismar Bueno and Jessica Garcia, Jefferson; and nephews, Mario Bueno, Carlos Marte, Justin Garcia, Emilio Bueno, Joey Santana and Marcos Santana, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Father Avery Daniel officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 22, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
