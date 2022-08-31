BRASELTON - Mao Yang Her, 61, Braselton, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness.
Mao Yang Her was born on September 10, 1960 in Xiangtong/Xiangkhouang, Laos. She was the daughter of the late Tsuj Txos Yang and Yer Lee. She was a devout Christian who evangelized and served others in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. She never hesitated to offer a helping hand to those in need and wanted to learn about Christ.
In her youth, she was a medical assistant and eventually served joyfully and faithfully as a pastor’s wife for the latter 17 years of her life. Moreover, she was a caring daughter and sister, a faithful wife of 44 years, a loving mother of five children, and a doting grandmother of seven grandchildren. She radiated true beauty inside and out with a kind heart and incomparable physical beauty.
She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Tshaj Moo Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Hu Yang and Pao Yang.
Mao is survived by her husband, Cha Yer Her; sons and daughter-in-law, Johnson Her and Jeffrey Kong Chi Her (Nou Yang); daughters and sons-in-law, Mallia Her (Sao Vang), Kounew Her De Leon (Lester De Leon) and Gaolxong Her (Tar Lee); sisters, Chong Yang and Mao Yang; brother Txhiaj Cawv; grandchildren, Knight Vang, Atticus Vang, Ezrah Lee, Titus Lee, Levi Lee, Armando De Leon and Esther Her; and a host of other relatives also survive.
And now, the time has come as she is called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She will be forever missed by all those whose lives she has touched -Isaiah 41:10
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504, is in charge of arrangements.
