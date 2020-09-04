WINDER - Marcelle Cochran McDonald, 93, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Lewis Y. Cochran Sr. and Rubye Ayers Cochran. Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her husband, Harry McCord McDonald Sr.; son, Harry McCord McDonald Jr.; and sisters, Doris C. McDonald, Emma C. Cape and Lou C. Woodall.
Mrs. McDonald was a graduate of Young Harris College and the University of Georgia. She was an elementary school teacher and retired in 1987. She was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church since 1950 and a past member of the Barrow County Retired Educators Association.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by her daughter, Gail McDonald Greeson (Jon); son, Dana McDonald (Anita); sister, Faye C. Pledger brother, Lewis Y. Cochran Jr. (Gail); five grandchildren, Beverly G. Hemphill (John), Clint Greeson (Christine), Charlie Greeson (Debbie), Katie M. Bowen (James), and Austin McDonald (Sydney); nine great-grandchildren, Cole and Belle Hemphill, Casey and Ethan Willis, Carter and Julianne Greeson, Finley McCord Bowen, Mason and Rhett McDonald, and Lennon Rose McDonald; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Dave Hinson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. McDonald to the Winder First United Methodist Church Chapel Fund at 280 N. Broad Street, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In