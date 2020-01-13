COLBERT - Marcia Jackson, Colbert, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.
She is the daughter of Gleta Bailes and the late Cecil L. Smith. She was preceded in death by her bonus father, David "Pap" Bailes; her maternal grandparents, Bryan and Maggie Mainer; and her paternal grandparents, Ezra and Bessie Smith.
Marcia is survived by her husband, James "Jack" Jackson; her children, Bryan and Ronna Berrong, and Bruce Berrong; her very loved grandson, Mason Berrong; siblings, Gary and Sarah Lynn Smith, Jeffery Smith, Missy Cobb, John Jackson and Bill Jackson. She was also blessed with an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved!
Marcia spent her life spoiling the ones that she loved. Whether it was laughter, hugs, her cooking or baking, a trip to Vegas or to a racetrack, you just never knew how she would surprise you.
She retired from Uniforms Unlimited in Athens where she served this area and many personnel with her skills as a seamstress extraordinaire. Her gift will be missed!
Graveside service: Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Until then, the family will be at their residence.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In