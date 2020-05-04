JEFFERSON - Marcus Reese Mason, 60, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, May 1, 2020.
Mr. Mason was born in Athens, the son of Reese Henry Mason and the late Jaylyn “ Jay” Anglin Anton, was a graduate of Jefferson High School where he excelled in football and track, was a member of the Maysville Baptist Church and was a truck driver for ESG Contracting. In addition to his mother, Mr. Mason is preceded by his step-father, Bill Anton.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Harbin Mason, Jefferson; daughter, Abby Mason, Athens; son, Alex Mason, Commerce; father and step-mother, Reese and Gail Mason, Nicholson; sister, Kris DuBose and her husband Bolling, Winder; step-sister, Janice Harvey, Watkinsville; step-brother, Chuck Stamey and his wife Leighanne, Commerce; nieces and nephews; and father and mother-in-law, Harold and Patricia Harbin, Jefferson.
A private family memorial service will be held. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jefferson School System Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346 in memory of Mr. Mason.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
