JEFFERSON - Margaret Ann Wright Deadwyler, 72, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, April 3, 2020.
Mrs. Deadwyler was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Wright and the late Anne Bell Lee Wright, was a member of the Cave Springs Baptist Church and served for 20 years as the Probate Judge of Jackson County until her well deserved retirement in 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Courtney Boehlke, Jefferson; two sons, Daniel Deadwyler, Jefferson, and Dustin Deadwyler and his wife Casey, Colbert; two brothers, Richard Lee, Jefferson, and Damon West, North Carolina; and six grandchildren also survive.
Due to the current Coronavirus outbreak a private family visitation will be held with a graveside service planned for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. Ladies and gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Daniel, Dustin, Devin and Casey Deadwyler, Damon West and Claire Boehlke. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and comply with the current guidelines and restrictions concerning containment of the Coronavirus, including social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cave Springs Baptist Church, 1848 Storey Lane, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.\ Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
