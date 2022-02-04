COMMERCE - Margaret Bowen Kitchens, 77, Commerce, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Kitchens was born on November 17, 1943, daughter of the late Vernon Bowen Sr. and the late Fannie Mae Massey Bowen. She worked at Blue Bell and then she worked at Baker and Taylor for many years where she retired. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, she was the most friendliest person you ever met.
She is preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Roy S. Bowen, James Thomas Bowen, Frank Bowen, Cole Bowen, William Jr. Bowen, Francis Bowen Trotter, Dolly Bowen Dalton and Evelyn Bowen Meadows.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Jerry Newton Kitchens, and they have been married 64 years; her son, Jerry Dennis Kitchens (Linda), Commerce; a daughter, Elanor Gail Wardlaw (Greg), Nicholson; her only grandchild, Tiffany Lynn Weldon (Tim), Commerce; three great-grandchildren, Katelynn Weldon, Kaleb Weldon and Haley Hill; and brothers and sisters, Ethel Bowen Brock, Juanita Bowen Swain, Marie Bowen Canady and Jack Bowen.
Funeral service: Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Verlin Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request no visitors at the home of Jerry Kitchens.
