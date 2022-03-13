Margaret Brooks Krumpe, 73, died Friday, March 11, 2022.

A native of Fayetteville, N.C., she was a daughter of the late James A. Truluck and Vivian Maxwell Brooks and was also preceded in death by a brother, Theo Brooks.

Survivors include her son, Scott Krumpe; step-father, Wilbur Brooks; brother, Clint Brooks; and nephew, Jeremy Brooks.

Funeral service: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 13-19

