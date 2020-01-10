GREENSBORO - Margaret Driskell Duck, 63, Greensboro, formerly of Braselton, entered into rest Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Mrs. Duck was born in Douglas County, a daughter of the late Ralph B. Driskell and Penelope Dickson Driskell, Douglasville. Mrs. Duck was a former member of the Hoschton Baptist Church and attended Dewy Rose Baptist Church, and was a loan specialist with the USDA.
Survivors in addition to her mother is her husband, Terry L. Duck, Greensboro; two daughters, Kristy Duck Dunbrack and her husband Matt, Elberton, and LaShea Duck Branton and her husband Lee, Hoschton; grandchildren, Alex and Ava Dunbrack, Elberton, and Brice and SaraBeth Branton, Hoschton; three sisters, Laura Hester and her husband Tommy, Pam Hendrick and her husband Carl, and Peggy Hays and her husband Clay.
Memorial service: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Kenny Martin and Ricky Thrasher officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn. 37214 or to General Missions of Dewy Rose Baptist Church, P.O. Box 149, Dewy Rose, Ga. 30634.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In