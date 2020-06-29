NICHOLSON - Margaret Duncan Ward, 89, Nicholson, entered into eternal rest with Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children.
Margaret was born in Nicholson to the late Charlie and Maude Pace Duncan. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jimmie (Billy) Foxx Duncan.
Margaret was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Nicholson. She was retired from the Jackson County School System after 30-plus years. Margaret was a member of the Jackson County Historic Courthouse Restoration Committee. She previously served as director of the Nicholson Recreation Department, a member of the Jackson County Board of Education, church administrative board, a council member for the City of Nicholson, active in United Methodist Women, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, PTA, Cub Scout Den mother, 4-H volunteer leader, UMYF advisor, advocate of school fine arts, JROTC, FFA and athletics, and served as JCCHS Athletic Booster Club president. Margaret possessed a deep sense of responsibility and altruism in her love of God, family, education, community, country and the world; a true servant’s spirit.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Pam Ward, Nicholson, and Chery Williams (Robert), Elberta, Ala.; son, Jon Ward (Holly), Athens; six grandchildren, Rob "Bert" Williams (Erin), Athens, Meg Barber (Steven), Hoschton, Jake Williams (Anna), Bishop, Matthew, Baylor and Isaac Ward, Athens; seven great-grandchildren, Mary Margaret, Tripp and Thomas Williams, Flora and Lucy Barber, and Ward and Avary Cate Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Park with the Rev. Blair Tolbert officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons Rob "Bert" and Jake Williams, Steven Barber, Matthew, Baylor and Isaac Ward.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Margaret D. Ward Community Service Scholarship fund. The scholarship is given annually to a graduating senior from either East Jackson Comprehensive High School or Jackson County Comprehensive High School. Please send contributions to Margaret D. Ward Scholarship Fund, 191 Thornhill Dr., Athens, Ga. 30607 or contribute online at paypal.me/mwardscholarship.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
