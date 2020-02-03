Margaret Fielding Boles, 64, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Morton Alphus Fielding and Emma Haaf Fielding, and sister to the late James Fielding. She worked for Creations Windows, DuPont as well as other various manufacturing companies.
She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth (Rodney) Carr, Oconee County, Jamey (Misty Smith) Myers, Danielsville, and Amy Boles, Comer; sisters, Mary Brown, Winterville, Sandra Craven, Winterville, and Janet (Randy) Moon, Hull; three grandchildren, Emma Carr, Noah Mathis and Dustin Boles; a number of nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Watkinsville First Christian Church.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
