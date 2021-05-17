JEFFERSON - On a beautiful Georgia May 11, 2021 evening, Margaret “Margie” Scott, 73, Jefferson, passed away in the arms of her loving husband after a brave struggle with cancer.
Margie was born in Illinois to the late James and Mary Kirby and spent her youth in the Chicago area. As an adult she worked for IBM in Texas until her retirement in the mid-90s and then she moved to Jefferson, where she lived for over 20 years. She was active in the Jefferson community in various volunteer projects including CASA (children’s advocacy), fundraising for the new courthouse and stage settings for community theater productions. She was a founding member of the Jefferson Community Theater. She also contributed much time, expertise and creative effort to the Elohee Retreat Center in Sautee-Nacoochee.
She was a strong woman with a can-do attitude. No matter the circumstance she always had a positive word and a smile for everyone she touched. She could light a room up. She passed while being surrounded by her loving family who came from across the country to see her.
Margie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Ray Scott; her brother, Jim Kirby (Debbie); sisters, Mary Beth Cox (Dan) and Carolyn Bralley (Andy); step-son, Chris Scott (Laurie); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private celebration of Margie will be scheduled for a future date at Elohee.
The family would especially like to thank the kind and professional staff at the Encompass Hospice who were very helpful guides during Margie’s final days and hours.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in her honor to a favorite charity.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In