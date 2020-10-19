COMMERCE - Margaret Mary Peggy Brownlee, 84, Commerce, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bountiful Hills.

Mrs. Brownlee was born in Long Island, N.Y. to the late Joseph and Mary Schoppmeyer. She was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Mission and was a retired registered nurse. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brownlee was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lemnal Brownlee Jr.

Mrs. Brownlee is survived by her sons, Michael J. Brownlee, Commerce, and Kevin Brownlee, Pagosa Springs, Colo.; and daughter, Patti Hobart, Fla.

Memorial service: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Father Paul Moreau officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

