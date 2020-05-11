WINDER - Margaret Mathews Greenway, 87, Winder, went to heaven Friday, May 8, 2020.
Mrs. Greenway was born October 11, 1932 in Braselton to the late John and Loanie Grier Mathews. She was preceded by her husband, Jack Greenway; and son, Ronny Greenway. She had resided in Barrow County since 1953 and was the valedictorian of the 1949 graduating class at Braselton High School. Mrs. Greenway was a member of Chapel Christian Church and was a homemaker.
Family members include daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Randall Abercrombie, Gainesville, Lynn and William Perry, Lawrenceville, and Kay Greenway, Winder; grandchildren, Ethan Abercrombie, Emily Perry and Jackson Perry; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tom Van Landingham officiating.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted and that memorials please be made to Chapel Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 776 Chapel Church Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
