HOSCHTON - Margaret “Micki” Stutko Venezia Damato, 74, Hoschton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Micki was born in Canoga Park, California, daughter of the late Lois and Roy Stutko. A graduate of Canoga Park High School, Micki served as a stewardess for Delta Airlines before marrying her late husband, Raymond Vincent Venezia Sr.
Micki and her surviving husband, Rick Damato, were married in Jacksonville, Fla. September 14, 2013. In addition to her primary role as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she retired from a career in the financial services industry.
Known as a loving and kind person, Micki made friends easily and shared her bright spirit wherever she went, including friendships she maintained in the United States and even in Germany and China. Micki also served as a volunteer supporter of Habitat for Humanity International and was a member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Micki was preceded by her “bonus parents”, Lois and Phil Gleckman, Tarzana, Calif.
Along with her husband, Rick, Micki is survived by her children, Christina Retzer (Shawn), Waxhaw, N.C., Vince Venezia (Karen), Grand Rapids, Mich., Joe Venezia (Melissa), Jupiter, Fla., Paul Venezia, Albuquerque, N.M., Dana Whitaker (Mark), Acworth, Joe Damato (Jenny), Braselton, and Jordan Damato, Orlando, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 1001 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, with Pastor Julie Ehlers-King officiating. The church will host a reception immediately following the service.
Graveside service and internment: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a contribution in memory of Micki to Habitat for Humanity International (www.habitat.org) or your local Habitat affiliate.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga. 30548, 706-654-0966, lawsonfuneralhome.org.
