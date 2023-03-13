BRASELTON - Margaret "Peggy" Wilkes Burch, 93, Braselton, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
She was born on April 30, 1929, in Colon, Republic of Panama. She was the daughter of Margaret and Leo Wilkes.
Peggy, was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family. Some of the things that she enjoyed were camping, traveling and reading. Peggy also loved her canine babies. She spent much of her time at Belvedere Ballpark watching her kids play. She also watched some of them play soccer as well. When the season ended, Peggy was already packed and ready to go camping.
In her later years, she enjoyed activities such as white-water rafting, parasailing, and swimming with the dolphins. She traveled with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on many special trips.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her children, Joseph Andrew Burch, Jeffrey Douglas Burch and wife Cheryl Burch, David Moore Burch, Linda Burch Fleeman and Bruce Allen Burch; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
There are no services at this time. Interment cremation.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
