HOSCHTON - Margaret Tuck Stephens, 91, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William S. “Bill” Stephens Jr.; her parents, Palmer and Julia Frances Puckett Tuck; and brother and sister-in-law, Marcus and Audrey Tuck.
Mrs. Stephens was born in Atlanta. She was retired from the U. S. Forest Service Regional Office in Atlanta after 37 years of federal government service. Mrs. Stephens was a participant in the Emory Health Initiative Study programs. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton, and also of Orchard Knob Baptist Church in Atlanta. Mrs. Stephens was a member of AARP North Fulton Association.
Mrs. Stephens is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Smitty and Sandra Stephens, Hoschton; grandsons, Jason Wesley Stephens, East Point, and Benjamin Raymond Stephens, Hoschton; step-grandchildren, Jan and Greg Stark, Houston, Texas, Mona Rainey, Hoschton, Darla Lopez, Hoschton, Angela and Brandon Billing, Athens, Tenn., and Margaret Rainey, Commerce; two great- grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Blain Spence officiating. Interment will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in East Point.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
