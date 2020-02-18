NICHOLSON - Margaret Virginia Turpen Walker, 69, Nicholson, entered into rest Monday, February 17, 2020.
Mrs. Walker was born in Clarkesville, a daughter of the late James and Ruth Wester Turpen, was of the Holiness faith and was retired from Arcade Apparel. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Walker is preceded by her husband, Kenneth Walker; grandson, Cory Walker; and mother-in-law, Kate Walker.
Survivors include four sons, Jeff Walker, Lexington, Chris Walker, Commerce, Kevin Walker, Nicholson, and Tracey Walker, Center Community; two sisters, Mary Lou Ivester, Tallulah Falls, and Alice Hopkins, Toccoa; 14 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Toby Dyer and Austin Ivester officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Austin Walker, Hunter Walker, Mark Baker, Tim Hicks, Ken Beck, Haley Poss and Danny Booth.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
