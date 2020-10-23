COMMERCE - Margarette J. Smith, 81, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born in Auburn to the late Luther Leon and Bessie Lou Grizzle McGaha. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was also preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Smith Jr.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughters, Sabra Lynn Hendrix, Commerce, Belinda Diane Thornburg, Nicholson, and Stephanie Anne Denard (Joe), Commerce; grandchildren, Nicole Hendrix-Hedden, Angel Whyte, Christian Thornburg, Hayden Denard (Morgan) and Ben Denard (Anita); two great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Royster, Winder, Mary Cantrell, Abbeville, Shirley Anglin ,Auburn, and Jackie McGaha, Calhoun.
Memorial service: Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. from The Refuge at Maysville Baptist Church with the Rev. David Sharpton officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
