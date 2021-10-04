CARLTON - Margie Guest Dudley, 96, Carlton, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home.
Born December 20, 1924 in Madison County to the late E.S. "Van" Guest and Beulah Graham Guest, she was the last surviving member of a family of 14 children.
A founding member of New Town Baptist Church, she and her husband were instrumental in obtaining the land for the church and building a new church on the site. She taught Sunday School for many years, believing that it was her responsibility to help children know Jesus. Many of those children are now adults and say they remember what "Aunt Margie" taught them in Sunday School and how she always had candy in her pocket for them.
She grew up on a farm and was the only one who could take her mule Henry out of the barn; he refused to plow for anyone else. She worked at Blue Bell in Comer for many years, and she and her husband raised chickens for Central Soya for over 30 years.
One of the favorite times of her retirement years was spent at St. Mary's Hospital's Gift Shop in Athens where she met and greeted everyone who came into the shop. She was loved by all - employees, volunteers and customers.
A talented seamstress, she made everything from baby clothes to wedding dresses. She learned to crochet at an early age and her favorite pastime was sitting on the front porch and crocheting. She crocheted all the great-grandchildren many blankets; all they had to do was tell her what color they wanted in the newest blanket and she made it happen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Dudley; and her daughter, Phyllis Glenn, Watkinsville.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Dudley, Carlton; son-in-law, Larry Glenn, Watkinsville; grandchildren, Josh Glenn (Leigh), Macon, and Mary Boykin (Bo), Ila; great-grandchildren, Kelty and Emme Glenn and Glenn and Gus Boykin. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice staff, especially Barry Anderson and Krystina McCloud who took care of her, and her doctor Dr. Patrick Lucas. Special love and thank you to Jane Lowe from Ashford Memorial Methodist Church in Watkinsville. Every week, Mama looked forward to Tuesdays because she knew Jane had sent her a card. She treasured those and has kept every card.
Funeral service: Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Town Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions to New Town Baptist Church may be sent to P. O. Box 692, Comer, Ga. 30529.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In