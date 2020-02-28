STATHAM - Margie Hayes Blackmon, 95, Statham, passed away February 25, 2020.
Mrs. Blackmon was born April 28, 1924 in Jackson County to Pickett and Adellia Hayes who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, J. C. Blackmon; and son, Jimmy Garrett. Mrs. Blackmon was a homemaker.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Charles V. and Sarah Garrett, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Linda H. and Tommy Sauls, Statham; daughter-in-law, Peggy Thomas Garrett, Statham; daughter, Terri Anne Mallory, New York; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren also survive.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements
